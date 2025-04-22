Watch Now
Fire engulfs two homes in Westminster

Firefighters in Westminster are battling a fire that has engulfed two homes in the 7900 block of Stuart Street Monday evening.
It's not known at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

Video from AirTracker7 shows two homes that were heavily damaged in the blaze.

The Westminster Fire Department said multiple units are on scene.

Denver7 is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released

