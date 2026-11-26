A fire displaced 10 residents of an assisted living facility in Aurora on Thursday, officials said.

At 4:19 p.m., numerous callers reported a garage fire to Aurora911.

Aurora Fire Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue crews encountered heavy fire in an attached two-car garage that was spreading into the attic.

Firefighters battled the interior blaze and brought the fire under control by 4:40 p.m., officials said.

One adult resident suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

The home suffered major fire damage to the garage and attic.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, likely originating from a battery-powered wheelchair charging in the garage.

Safety Tips:

• Make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and inside sleeping areas.

• Charge batteries and electronic devices in non-combustible areas free of clutter.

• Only charge devices with manufacturer-approved cables and charging blocks.