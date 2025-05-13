Watch Now
Fire destroys home in Coal Creek Canyon in Boulder County

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A home in Coal Creek Canyon was destroyed in a fire on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Tuesday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said first responders arrived at the scene, which was along the 500 block of Crescent Lake Road, around 4:20 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a structure fire.

The main part of the house was a total loss and the garage remained unburned. The sheriff's office said one dog and cat died in the fire. The homeowners were away at the time, but discovered the fire when they returned home.

Coal Creek Canyon Fire Rescue stayed at the house overnight to monitor for any flare-ups.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has made itself available to help the family.

