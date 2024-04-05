Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is responding with multiple units to a fire burning on the north side of Pueblo.

According to Tim Trujillo with Pueblo Fire, the fire is located near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Vision Hills Parkway.

The fire has prompted evacuations for homes located a half mile north of 1945 Overton Road.

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes located a half mile north of 1945 Overton Rd. #VisionHillsFire — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 5, 2024

Trujillo says a type 6 mutual aid call has been made on this fire and multiple brush trucks from across the county.

WATCH: What is a type 6 strike team?

According to the department, the fire which is unknown in size at the time of publishing this article is spreading north.

There are no structures threatened at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

