Fire breaks out at old motorsports park near Byers

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 12, 2023
BYERS, Colo. — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at the old Colorado Motor Sports Park near Byers Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in a two-story building at the abandoned complex located at 2050 S. County Road 201, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word on the extent of damage or if any injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

The site was originally the Interstate Kennel Club, a dog racing track. It began hosting motorsport rallies in 2009 and closed in 2015.

