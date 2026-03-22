Final spring break rush hits DIA amid TSA strain, airfare rising

DENVER — The spring break travel rush is wrapping up at Denver International Airport, but not before one final surge. Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the season as people head back home.

Denver7 Spring break travelers crowd DIA's west and east security checkpoints.

As the travel period ends, the challenges haven’t let up. AAA Colorado says rising oil prices, due to the war in Iran, continue to push airfare higher.

“If we look from before, when that conflict started, to today, West Texas Intermediate, which is a good benchmark for crude oil, has increased by about $30 per barrel. That's significant and getting priced in,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA regional director of public affairs.

McKinley stressed the importance of crude oil on the global economy.

“As crude oil gets more expensive, everything gets more expensive. We see that at the pump as motorists, and that's a pretty straight connection. We're also going to see it in the price of goods as a function of everything being shipped around on trucks that are powered by diesel. We're going to see it in airfare as a function of jet fuel being downstream from crude oil. When we get to our destination, we'll see those same cost increases across the board,” said McKinley.

Denver7 AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley speaks with Denver7's Sophia Villalba.

According to McKinley, he expects prices to continue to increase.

“In the near term, if we are in a conflict in an oil-producing region, it will increase costs,” said McKinley.

He has a tip for those looking to travel later this year but who have not yet bought airline tickets.

“If you think you want to travel over the summer period or the year-end holidays, there's some savings to be had if you book now. Airlines are starting to price in the uncertainty in oil markets, but not fully. If oil continues to rise throughout the year, and we expect it will probably hit a peak in the summer, that will be factored in then. Book now, and you can save,” said McKinley.

The partial government shutdown is forcing some airports to have longer security wait times during peak hours, as more TSA workers are calling out as they are working without pay.

“There are going to be pressure points across the system. That might mean longer lines. It might mean fewer non-essential services. It's not always a nightmare, but there are pressure points as a function of the pressures being put on these hard-working public servants who are just trying to get people to their destination safely,” said McKinley.

McKinley recommends booking the first flight of the day to reduce stress amid an uncertain travel economy.

Denver7 Spring break travelers face long security lines at Denver International Airport.

“It’s statistically much less prone to rolling delays, which makes the whole process more straightforward. Aim for nonstop flights whenever you can. We're well served with nonstop flights out of Denver International Airport,” said McKinley.

He also adds to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

“Especially during peak morning and late afternoon windows, and if you can avoid traveling during those peaks, to the extent it's workable for your schedule, you're likely to have shorter lines, although they'll be longer than regular,” said McKinley.