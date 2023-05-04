Fifty-mile stretch of Colorado Highway 141 will likely close due to high river flow on Friday

Colorado Highway 141 will likely close Friday evening due to dangerous river flows — the highest in 18 years — for a 50-mile stretch between Naturita and Gateway.

The river is forecasted to reach levels that will force the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the highway at 5 p.m. Friday until the danger subsides, said Julie Constan, regional transportation director. The northbound closure point is just north of Naturita and the southbound closure point is south of Gateway.

Colorado Department of Transportation A photo captured on May 3, 2023 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a CDOT bridge structure located on Colorado Highway 141 at mile point 88.5. River flow rates are nearing 10-year flood event levels.

In addition, the bridge at Roc Creek, which is about 27.5 miles north of Naturita, will close to traffic during peak water flow.

"With the flood event expected to peak this Friday, we are taking proactive and cautionary measures at this particular bridge," Constan said. "Engineers and maintenance personnel will be assessing the structural integrity throughout this high-flow event."

A flood advisory is in effect for the Dolores River, as well as the San Miguel River, since the National Weather Service expects hydrologic flooding caused by increased releases from the McPhee Reservoir, plus heavy runoff from snowmelt. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Minor flooding is forecasted for low-lying and poor drainage areas of the river. River levels will continue to rise through next week, NWS said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 4, 11am

According to the Dolores Water Conservancy District, high early runoff is filling McPhee Reservoir at a rate of more than 1 foot per day. McPhee is currently releasing approximately 2,800 cubic feet per second (CFS), as it ramps up to reach 3,400 CFS by Friday. The district said releases are expected to stay at 3,400 CFS through next week, but there is the possibility it could increase to 4,000.

Check COtrip.org for current road closures and conditions.