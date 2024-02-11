Watch Now
Fiery hit-and-run crash involving semi-tractor trailer closes WB I-76 near Fort Morgan

Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 11, 2024
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A fiery hit-and-run crash involving a semi-tractor trailer closed westbound Interstate 76 near Fort Morgan Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol said the second vehicle involved in the crash, a blue, three-axle box truck, left the scene before authorities arrived.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on I-76 near Exit 75. Troopers said the box truck left behind its lift gate at the exit.

No injuries were reported.

There was no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.

