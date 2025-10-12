Fiery semi crash kills all occupants, shuts down WB I-70 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A fiery fatal crash involving a semi and a single vehicle has shut down westbound Interstate 70 in Summit County on Sunday.

It happened around 5:42 a.m. at milepost 208.

The Colorado State Patrol said the semi with a trailer went off the right side of the road, crashed and caught on fire.

Troopers said all occupants of the semi were pronounced dead at the scene, but the exact number remains unconfirmed due to extensive damage.

There were no reported injuries in the second vehicle.

Westbound I-70 is closed indefinitely as the investigation continues. Travelers should expect delays and check Cotrip.org for updates.

If you witnessed this crash and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-249-4392, and reference VC250372.