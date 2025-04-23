Few severe, strong thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon on eastern plains

Colorado's eastern plains are on track for a few severe and strong thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder and Pueblo reported that the best chance for these kinds of scattered storms is between 2 and 9 p.m. across the Palmer Divide, eastern Adams County, eastern Arapahoe County, southern Washington County, southern Lincoln County, Baca County, Prowers County, Kiowa County, Las Animas County and Bent County. The highest risk is in southeast Colorado.

National Weather Service

A few of these storms may have supercells capable of producing hail between an inch and 1.5 inches in diameter, and gusty winds up to 65 mph. There is a low chance for tornado, the NWS said.

As of 3:50 p.m., Baca, Kiowa, Bent, Kit Carson, Cheyenne and Prowers counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Cool air between Fort Collins and the Denver International Airport should keep strong storms away, the NWS said.

NWS Boulder

As the storms move northeast, they will weaken, but the NWS said residents should still expect widespread showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern plains into the evening and overnight.

The rest of the week may bring other storms as well, the NWS reported. Daytime showers and evening thunderstorms are forecasted for Thursday. Friday currently has decreasing severe storm potential.

Looking ahead to the weekend, NWS said conditions may lead to wildfire danger, particularly on Sunday. The forecast looks warmer and drier over the weekend.

Denver7 will monitor the storms as they move across the state and will update this story.

