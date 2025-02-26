Female inmate dies at Denver Downtown Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the death of a female inmate at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Denver Sheriff Department, the woman was found unresponsive in his housing unit at around 6 a.m.
The unidentified inmate was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts failed, the sheriff department said in a statement.
Per protocol, the Denver Police Department is investigating the death.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and release the woman's identity at a later time.
