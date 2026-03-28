Federal workers in CO remain in financial limbo as House rejects Senate bill to fund DHS during shutdown

DENVER — After 42 days of a partial government shutdown, federal workers and their families remain in financial limbo as a legislative attempt to fund the Department of Homeland Security failed Friday.

Early Friday morning, the U.S. Senate passed a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security in an attempt to bring tranquility to airports across the country and paychecks to federal workers.

READ MORE: Trump directs DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents impacted by partial shutdown

However, the House rejected that bill Friday afternoon.

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order to pay TSA workers, with DHS saying workers can expect to see payment starting Monday. But for many, that paycheck can't come soon enough.

People like Angela Grana, who represents Transportation Security Administration officers throughout Colorado as vice president of AFGE Local 1127, have been without a paycheck for more than a month.

"The anxiety hasn't changed," Grana said. "We know that things don't just happen by the stroke of a pen."

"I don't think we're ever going to catch up on our bills," Grana added.

Staci Estrada, whose husband works for the federal government, is also among the thousands of families going without a paycheck again. This marks the second shutdown in less than six months, leaving stacking bills heavy on her mind.

"It's unclear when he will get paid. It's very clear that the mortgage is due on April 1, and we're trying to figure out how to make that happen," Estrada told Denver7's Veronica Acosta Friday.

Estrada detailed what the past 42 days have looked like for her family.

"It's been incredibly difficult," Estrada said. "Just trying to to figure out how we can get through this."

Estrada asked congressional leaders for a resolution Friday.

"I think the solution is simple. I think that if you are essential enough to work, you're essential enough to get paid, and I would like to see legislation passed that reflects the interests of the constituents, us, who are forced to go through this with what feels like no consideration from lawmakers," Estrada said.

While Grana and Estrada wait for compensation, the unknowns of the situation only add to their stress.

"We don't deserve not to be paid," Grana said.

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