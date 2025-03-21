Federal judge orders ICE not to deport Jeanette Vizguerra with court case still pending

A federal judge in Colorado on Friday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other Trump administration officials not to deport immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra — or even move her out of state — until her petition challenging her detention is litigated.

ICE officials detained Vizguerra on Monday. She is currently being held in the agency’s detention facility in Aurora.

U.S. District Judge Nina Wang noted in her order that an injunction “is necessary to preserve the status quo” and to allow the court time to consider legal arguments. She scheduled a hearing for March 28.

The decision follows a move Tuesday by Vizguerra’s legal team to file an emergency petition for a writ of habeas corpus in Colorado’s federal court, which is what prompted Wang’s order on Friday.

In the document, the respondents were named as Aurora ICE processing center warden Johnny Choate, ICE acting field office director Ernesto Santacruz, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

