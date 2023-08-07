DENVER — A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction on Monday, blocking a law that would raise the firearm-purchase age in Colorado from going into effect.

Senate Bill 169, which raised the age for purchasing any firearm in Colorado from 18 to 21, was supposed to become law Monday. Young adults serving in the military or joining law enforcement are exempt.

The complaint was filed Monday in federal district court by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two Colorado residents, Tate Mosgrove and Adrian S. Pineda. The plaintiffs claim the law is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer agreed and granted the injunction.

"The court agrees with the individual plaintiffs that the Second Amendment includes the right to acquire firearms and, therefore, protects the individual plaintiffs’ proposed conduct," Brimmer wrote in the injunction.

“Rocky Mountain gun owners and our members were given, frankly, the biggest win that we have had since we flipped the State Senate and 2014,” RMGO Director Taylor Rhodes said.

The Democratically-controlled state legislature passed a slew of gun laws this year, including Senate Bill 169. Gov. Jared Polis eagerly signed them into law in April.

“These preliminary injunctions are not normally granted unless you have a major likelihood of success,” Rhodes said.

The injunction temporally halts the measure from becoming law while the lawsuit plays out.

Federal judge blocks age limit law on Colorado gun purchases