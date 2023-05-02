Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal Heights police looking for man in possible attempted child abduction, assault case

Girl, 12, reports man assaulted and attempted to abduct her
federal heights police.png
Federal Heights Police Department
federal heights police.png
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 14:42:51-04

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police in Federal Heights are looking for a man in connection with a possible attempted child abduction and assault case.

Police said a 12-year-old girl told them she was assaulted by a man who “led her to believe he was attempting to abduct her,” according to a news release from the department.

The alleged incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday near 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive in Federal Heights.

Police said the victim was walking near Federal Heights Elementary when she was approached by a man, who was described as a 5’6” tall white male with a tattoo on his left forearm.

After the alleged assault, the victim fled the area on foot while the suspect — wearing a black hoodie, brown hat and ripped khaki pants — fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Federal Heights Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more