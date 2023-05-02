Federal Heights police looking for man in possible attempted child abduction, assault case

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police in Federal Heights are looking for a man in connection with a possible attempted child abduction and assault case.

Police said a 12-year-old girl told them she was assaulted by a man who “led her to believe he was attempting to abduct her,” according to a news release from the department.

The alleged incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday near 96th Avenue and Bryant Drive in Federal Heights.

Police said the victim was walking near Federal Heights Elementary when she was approached by a man, who was described as a 5’6” tall white male with a tattoo on his left forearm.

After the alleged assault, the victim fled the area on foot while the suspect — wearing a black hoodie, brown hat and ripped khaki pants — fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Federal Heights Police Department or Crime Stoppers.