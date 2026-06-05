Federal closed at Kentucky Ave. after crash involving motorist and pedestrian, per Denver Police

Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions at Kentucky Avenue Thursday night after a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian, Denver police said in a post.
One person was taken to the hospital, police said in the post around 9:45 p.m. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police advised seeking alternate routes.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
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