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Federal closed at Kentucky Ave. after crash involving motorist and pedestrian, per Denver Police

One person taken to hospital
Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Police
Posted
and last updated

Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions at Kentucky Avenue Thursday night after a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian, Denver police said in a post.

One person was taken to the hospital, police said in the post around 9:45 p.m. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police advised seeking alternate routes.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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