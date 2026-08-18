DENVER — The FDA has upgraded an egg recall to a Class I designation, its highest health-risk level, due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is linked to 98 illnesses and 26 hospitalizations across 17 states.

The recalled eggs have an identifying code numbe P-1950 or 0840962 printed on the left or right sides of the carton in date-coding ink only.

The egg recall is the latest in a series of food safety concerns. A jalapeño recall was issued this month due to Salmonella, and Taylor Farms of Mexico removed its lettuce from stores in July after a multistate outbreak of cyclospora.

Jordan Jeske, a public health investigator with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said seasonal factors and issues at distribution centers may be contributing to the recent wave of contamination events.

"So it's just a natural season of these things. What we are also seeing is some of these distribution centers are having uptick in cases due to maybe some water sources and some other things that are happening there. We still haven't found the exact root cause of all these contamination events in the larger production scale, but from our end, there's a lot of seasonal bacteria and investigation that goes through here," Jeske said.

► Watch Jessica Porter's report in the video below:

FDA upgrades egg recall to highest health-risk level amid string of food safety concerns

Some lawmakers are also pointing to recent federal cuts to the CDC as a factor in the uptick in foodborne illness. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says federal funding it receives through the FoodNet program to track foodborne disease was cut from $669,000 in 2023 to $496,000 this year, and the agency is conducting fewer case interviews as a result.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is urging the public to call back if they are contacted about a suspected foodborne illness. Those calls, which last 20 to 30 minutes, help agencies track illness and prevent others from getting sick.

The department also recommends the following steps to protect yourself:

Check the FDA and your state health department's websites for the latest information on food recalls.

Follow their recommendations for disposing of or returning recalled products.

Wash produce under cool running water.

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