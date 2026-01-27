FBI still looking for answers 24 years after Littleton bowling alley triple murder

DENVER — It's been 24 years since an unidentified gunman shot and killed three people at a Littleton bowling alley, and the FBI is still seeking tips in the cold case.

"Someone has information about the killer of these three people," the FBI Denver wrote in a Tuesday post.

Robert Zajac, 24, Erin Golla, 27, and James Springer, 30, were killed around 11:50 p.m. the night of Jan. 27, 2002, as they were preparing to leave the AMF Broadway Lanes. The bowling alley had already closed for the night; Golla and Springer were the closing employees, and Zajac frequented the establishment, according to the FBI.

Before they could leave, they came into contact with the suspect, who shot all three people "in an apparent robbery," according to the FBI. A friend who was coming to pick up one of the victims discovered the crime and called the police, the FBI said.

Littleton Investigators find new info in 2002 triple murder at Littleton bowling alley

Despite investigators reportedly developing new leads through DNA testing back in 2021, the case remains unsolved.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark trench coat and driving a late 2000s pickup truck, according to the FBI. He has been described as a bald, white man around six feet tall and weighing around 220 pounds with a muscular build, according to the FBI.

The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the FBI's Denver Field Office at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.