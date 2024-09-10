FBI Denver office to hold diversity agent recruitment event

DENVER – The Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a Diversity Agent Recruitment Event on Tuesday, September 17th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood in downtown Denver.

The goal of the event is to recruit agents from various backgrounds, not limited to race, but including those with experience in rural and urban communities, various educational achievements, and other demographics.

“Our headquarters does a special agent recruiting event, and it kind of moves around the country, and this year we get it here in Denver division. And so we're looking for special agents from all different backgrounds,” FBI Special Agent JT Baker said. “To have people who have come from different cultures, different upbringings, different backgrounds, to be able to look at a problem and see it in a different way, and then when we combine those perspectives, we have a better view of what it is that that we have to operate against and how we can serve those communities that we're here to protect.”

Baker said for those interested in law enforcement, the FBI provides a lot of different career opportunities.

“It's one of the only jobs that you can have where you can have a few different careers in one,” FBI Special Agent JT Baker said. “I started out as an intel analyst in Washington field office in our nation's capital, and then became an agent. And when I was out in Phoenix, I started out working violent street gangs, and then I worked national security, cyber crime, and I worked some counterterrorism out there...I've worked pretty much everything in Casper Wyoming, and I'm going to be the weapons of mass destruction coordinator.”

Baker said this is an invitation-only event but all are welcome to apply to receive an invitation.

Baker said attendees have to meet certain criteria such as: applicants must be under the age of 37 due to a mandatory retirement age, must be a U.S. citizen because of certain security clearances needed, and meet fitness qualifications.