Father, son accused of Lakewood street-racing crash that killed 2

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood announced Tuesday the arrest of a father and son who they allege are responsible for a street-racing crash that killed two people earlier this month.

Police say Gregory Mark Giles, 65, and Bryce Anneaus Giles, 26, were allegedly racing on Nov. 13 when their actions caused a multi-vehicle collision at S. Kipling Parkway and W. Mississippi Avenue.

The crash killed two people, 26-year-old Demi Iglesias and 28-year-old Dalton Smith.

Three other people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Both men turned themselves in to the police on Monday night.

They were booked on suspicion of multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and engaging in a speed contest.