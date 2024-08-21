Father biking 4,600 miles to build support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities

DENVER — Jeff Bekos and his wife, Liz, are far from home. The two are traveling cross-country to raise awareness for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), but Liz drives the van and Jeff rides his bike.

The lives of the Bekos family changed instantly on July 5, 2013, when their 13-year-old daughter, Hailey, suffered a seizure.

"One day she just woke up and said, 'Dad, can you make me breakfast?' And within 15 seconds, she stopped talking and we got her to the local hospital where she had a seizure," Jeff said. "Then we got her down to Children's Hospital Philadelphia the next morning, where she had two more grand mal seizures. And then two days later, she stopped breathing. And then the following week is when she fell into a coma for four months."

While Hailey was fighting for her life in the hospital, her family was able to remain close by thanks to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House. The Bekos family spent 254 days there while Hailey was diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a rare disease.

"It's a rare autoimmune disease that attacks the brain," Jeff explained. "It basically disconnected the billions of receptors that are in your brain, shutting your brain down. So she fell into a coma for four months. Doctors had no idea what to do, and at the time, there was maybe 300 cases in the world."

While the family waited for their daughter's health to improve, they found comfort and support through RMHC. According to its website, the nonprofit "[provides] comfort, support and resources to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs."

"There's always a hot meal for you, there are people there that care and talk to you," Liz Bekos explained. "The families that you meet there, all those different experiences help you go through... what you're going through with your child."

Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske

Hailey is healthy now and described by her dad as "a bright, vibrant 24-year-old living her full life." However, Jeff knows there are multiple families out there who are receiving support from RMHC. He is now on a mission to show how Ronald McDonald houses aren't just a place to go but become a home away from home.

"I mean, it really is an incredible organization. And what they do for families and provide that security and stability and all that allows you to just focus on your child, and that's the biggest thing," Jeff said.

His ride into Denver was welcomed by cheers, marking one of 26 stops at Ronald McDonald houses across the country. In total, Jeff plans to bike 4,600 miles.

"Jeff realizes that it's not just about making an impact in one house in one city, but that he can multiply that impact by coming here and sharing the word, getting the word out about our local chapter here in Denver and about all of these families that we're able to serve each, every year as a result of the community coming around us to make that possible" said Laura Cordes, CEO of RMHC of Denver.

Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske

When families are going through this stressful time, they are able to stay at Ronald McDonald houses free of charge, according to Cordes.

Jeff has a donate option on his website supporting the local chapters he visits.

"Our budget is $5.5 million every year, and the goal is that a family never has to pay a dime to walk in our doors or to receive our services, that we are able to provide everything that they might need for their stay, whether that's one day or one year or something in between," Cordes said.

RMHC of Denver is looking for volunteers to help welcome families inside, along with people interested in cooking meals for the families.

Jeff's final stop will be at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House on Oct. 14. During these next couple of months, he not only hopes to generate awareness but also help others realize the support waiting inside these Ronald McDonald homes.

"I'm just thankful that she's alive, and I'm thankful that Ronald McDonald House Charities was there for us during the most horrific time in our lives," Jeff said.