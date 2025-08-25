Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 104th Avenue and Fox Run Parkway.

Police said a 37-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Witnesses say a black SUV may have also contributed to the crash, and police are seeking information about the SUV and its driver.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that has not yet been shared with investigators is asked to call 720-977-5069.