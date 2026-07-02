Fatal industrial yard accident under investigation in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal industrial yard accident on the northeast side of the city early Thursday morning.

The investigation revealed that a male pedestrian walking inside the yard just before 5 a.m. was struck and killed by a jockey truck.

The driver of the jockey truck, a vehicle specially designed for moving large trailers, was cited for careless driving resulting in death, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident occurred at a warehouse facility in the 4700 block of E. 50th Avenue.

Police said the jockey truck driver did not see the pedestrian walking in the yard and struck him, sending the pedestrian to the hospital, where he later died.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

