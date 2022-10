DENVER — A fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV shut down Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the E. Colfax Avenue Frontage Road, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

It’s unclear in what vehicle the fatality occurred. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

I-70 was closed in the area for several hours.