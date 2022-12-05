Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 west of Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 west of Golden are closed, and may remain so for several hours, due to a fatal crash.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said the crash, which happened near C470, was reported at 10:32 a.m. As of now, he said investigators believe only one car was involved. One person has died, Lewis said.

The left lane of eastbound I-70 in the area is also closed between Golden and C470, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In addition, westbound C470 to westbound I-70 is closed to all traffic.

Colorado State Patrol said this may be a lengthy closure and alternate routes are recommended.

No other details were immediately available.