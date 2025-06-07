1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on US 285 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Both directions of US 285 in Jefferson County were shut down Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead and injured two others, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies closed US 285 between Highway 73 and Log Trail around 9 a.m. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

The Elk Creek Fire Department reported that the incident involved two passenger vehicles and a delivery truck.

The fatal victim, an adult patient, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Elk Creek Fire.

Two other adult patients were transported to area hospitals.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.