Fatal crash closes portion of EB I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Wadsworth Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Two lanes of the interstate are shut down in the area. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a concrete median. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not survive.

The cause of the crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m., is under investigation.