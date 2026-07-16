Fatal crash closes Highway 119 near Nederland

Highway 119 was closed Wednesday night near Nederland after a fatal crash, Colorado State Patrol officials said.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, according to a CSP release. One person died, and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.

There was no estimated time for the road's reopening. It was still closed in both directions from County Road Between County Road 54A and Fourmile Canyon Drive as of 10:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CSP officials said initial reports show a pickup truck, SUV and minivan collided near milepost 34.

Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the person taken to the hospital Wednesday night, and did not release any details about the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story that may be updated.