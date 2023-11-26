Fatal crash closes Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — A fatal crash prompted the closure of an Aurora intersection Sunday morning.
Police closed the intersection of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Havana Street following the two-vehicle crash that happened around 7:12 a.m.
The intersection was closed for several hours for a crash investigation.
An alternate east-west route is Jewel or Yale or Peoria as a north-south route.
