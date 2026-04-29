Fatal construction accident claims life of crane operator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fatal accident at a Colorado Springs construction site claimed the life of a crane operator, the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported.

After the incident at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews spent six hours recovering the operator’s body, which was trapped in equipment.

CSFD says the crane did not collapse and that no one else was injured in the incident at the Peak Innovation Business Park near the Colorado Springs Airport.

Fire officials would not disclose how the incident happened, saying only that arriving OSHA investigators would reveal those details later.

His name will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at a later time.

No other details were available.