Fatal Brighton crash may involve third hit‑and‑run vehicle, police say

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash early Sunday involving a suspected DUI driver and a possible third hit-and-run vehicle.

Multiple people were hospitalized, and one person died at the scene. Police made one arrest.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 2.5 and involved a Ford SUV and a GMC SUV, according to police.

Police said the suspected drunk driver of the Ford SUV was heading west on County Road 2.5. After running a stop sign at the intersection, the vehicle collided with the GMC, which was going north on Highway 85.

Two people in the Ford were ejected; one died at the scene, and the other suffered serious injuries. Police say the person who died may also have been struck by a third vehicle that fled.

The occupants of the GMC were all transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Two additional Ford occupants ran from the crash but were later found. One of them, Erik Diaz Olivas, 20, was hospitalized and then booked into the Weld County Jail.

Police said Olivas is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide—DUI, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and driving after revocation.

There is no information on the possible hit-and-run vehicle at this time.