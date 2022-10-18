Fans in Denver support new NFL concussion protocols

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the game Sunday after suffering a traumatic hit two weeks ago that swayed the NFL into changing its concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. His hands and fingers unnaturally froze in front of his face, a sign of neurological trauma.

“Cortical posturing, which is the definition for it, and that's a level of disconnect in the neurological system between the brain and the spinal cord. And we often see it inside the hospital with different levels of coma,” said Neurologist Dr. Carol Foster with UCHealth.

The injury sparked controversy among fans and players, as many questioned why Tagovailoa was allowed to play after he was seen stumbling in a game four days earlier.

Former NFL tight end and Colorado native Bo Scaife tells Denver7 players are taught to be tough and are passionate about the game.

“You have to take the reins from these guys and help them make conscious decisions that affect their futures and their families. I am glad the NFL took the steps; it was probably something long overdue,” Scaife said.

The NFL and players union agreed to change their concussion protocol to include Ataxia.

“It's an interesting word, and it just means clumsiness,” Dr. Foster said.

Now, any player seen stumbling or struggling with balance after a head injury will be prohibited from returning to the field.

Dr. Foster supports the change and says the NFL has come a long way.

“One of the things that I would like to see happen is a national guideline that is age-related based on the type of sports,” Dr. Foster said.

Foster says the medical field needs more data to determine if concussions cause CTE, a neurodegenerative disease.

Scaife tells Denver7 he has seen enough evidence on the field and says he wasn’t informed about head injuries while playing professionally.

“I was definitely reluctant to talk about my injuries because I didn’t know it was an injury I’ve seen stars countless times and that is a concussion,” Scaife said.

The new concussion policy seems to be supported by fans.

A Morning Consult poll found 84% of fans felt players should sit out at least two weeks after suffering a head injury.

