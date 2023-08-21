Family searching for missing water buffalo in Agate

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A family in Elbert County is hoping to find their missing water buffalo Moochi and bring her home soon.

The 14-month-old water buffalo stayed with a herd of Charolais cow and calf pairs on their ranch in Agate. She has lived there since she was a baby, according to the family, and loves the people and calves that she regularly interacts with.

She was last seen on Aug. 8.

The family said they saw tire tracks leading up to a back gate, which they rarely use, on the property. They also noted that she may have left on her own accord to find a bull water buffalo. If she's loose, she may seek deep ponds, the family said. In that case, only her nose may be visible.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received a report from the family and are investigating.

The family described Moochi as a female buff-colored water buffalo. Her coloring is rare. She has 12-inch horns that curl backward and white hair on her forehead. They said she is more of a pet than a typical herd animal.

Anybody who sees Moochi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact NetPosse ID (a lost pet website), the Elbert County Sheriff's Office at 303-621-2027, a local brand inspector or owner Laura Jean on Facebook.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 21, 4pm