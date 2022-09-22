Family questions investigation into deadly crash involving off-duty Denver PD officer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash last month is questioning why it's taken so long to get answers.

The crash happened Aug. 6 shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Peakview Drive.

According to a Colorado State Patrol crash report, an off-duty Denver Police officer crashed into 27-year-old Joshua Smith and his motorcycle after making an improper turn. The father of three died at the scene.

"He's very well missed. It's been hard," Kirstyn Smith, Joshua's sister, said Wednesday. "It's been devastating. My nephews have lost their dad. My mom and dad have lost their son. I've lost my brother. My kids have lost their uncle."

Investigators believe Joshua was speeding and driving aggressively and recklessly before the crash. Still, his family says, and CSP confirms, troopers have yet to determine fault.



"It has been 46 days since my brother passed away, and we still have no answers," Kirstyn said. "I feel like because she's a cop, there's things that are not coming out or they're just taking their time with the situation."

She also questions why CSP hasn't yet released its investigative report or handed over any documents to the district attorney's office.

A CSP spokesperson told Denver7 the crash is still under investigation and could take a few more weeks to be completed, which is standard.

"If it is just a ticket, she still needs to be held accountable. If it was any other person, they would have received a ticket as well," Kirstyn said. "For them to just keep sending us in a circle, it's unprofessional."

Denver police said Wednesday an internal affairs investigation was not opened because its officer had not been cited. Denver7 is not naming the officer because she isn't currently facing any charges.