Family of man killed in Colorado Springs says police got 911 call an hour before homicide

Officials investigating death did not comment on allegations
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 21:09:03-04

The family of a 32-year-old man killed in Colorado Springs on Friday says it took police an hour to respond to a hostage situation that turned deadly.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police officers found Qualin Campbell and another individual dead near 1500 South Nevada Avenue.

But the family, in a news release Monday, says Campbell’s wife, Talija, called 911 nearly an hour earlier to report that her husband had been taken hostage.

“911. Send Please!” Campbell texted his wife, according to messages provided by Talija Campbell’s attorneys. The messages also included a photo of his alleged hostage-taker.

Despite the pleas, officers didn’t respond for nearly an hour, attorneys Harry Daniels and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

