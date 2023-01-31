Family behind Estes Park Aerial Tramway says it won't reopen this year — unless new owners come in

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The family behind the Estes Park Aerial Tramway said it is no longer able to run tramway, which will not open this year unless a new owner comes in.

The tramway was designed and built by Robert Heron in 1955 after he spent many years working with tramways in World War II. It officially opened in July 1955 as one of the few European-style cable cars operating in the United States. It is located at 420 E. Riverside Drive in Estes Park.

For the next 67 years, more than 3 million people would ride it up to the 8,860-foot summit of Prospect Mountain, according to the family. At the top, families can take in the panoramic view, hike some trails and enjoy photographing the region from a unique vantage point.

Robert managed the tramway until he died in 1999. His son, John Heron, moved to Estes Park and continued the work his father started.

John passed away in 2022 and the family struggled to continue operating the tramway. It closed for the season on Sept. 25 with hopes to reopen in May 2023.

In the statement released Monday, the family said that unless a new owner comes in to take over the business and operations, the tramway will not open for the 2023 season.

"We would like to see the heritage of the Tramway continue and we are open to all interested parties and ideas," the statement reads.

Anybody with serious inquiries about this can email EstesParkAerialTramway@yahoo.com.