Apparent false alarm causes lockdown at West Middle School in Greenwood Village

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 30, 2024
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — School officials put West Middle School in Greenwood Village on lockdown status Tuesday due to what authorities believe was a false alarm.

Several agencies responded to the school, located at 5151 S. Holly Street, around 1 p.m. after a panic alarm was tripped. However, it was later discovered that the alarm was false, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

"There are no reports of injuries. All emergency personnel and LE on scene will follow standard protocols to active threat in clearing building and ensure its safe and is indeed a false alarm and area is secure. Please avoid the area," South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

Officials put the school on lockdown until the "all clear" was given. The lockdown was later lifted and the school was placed on a "hold" status.

