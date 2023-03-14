Watch Now
Fallen boulder damages road in La Plata County

Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 14, 2023
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A large boulder fell on County Road 213 in La Plata County on Monday night, damaging the southbound lane.

The county reported that the rock fell about half mile north of River Road and south of the Purple Cliffs.

A contracted demolition company will evaluate the damage Tuesday and blast the boulder, which has been moved off the road. The road will temporarily close for this.

The county reported that melting snowpack and rainfall may cause mudslides and loosen other large objects as spring-like weather begins to trickle in. Drivers should remain aware of these issues.

If you see any damage to roads in La Plata County, call 970-382-6413 or fill out a road repair request online.

