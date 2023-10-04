Fall weather incoming for Denver as highs dip into the 50s and 60s on Friday

DENVER – If you’ve been aching for some cooler temps to get into that autumn feeling, you won’t have to wait long, Denver.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s through Thursday with mostly sunny skies thanks to a dry and pleasant weather pattern that will remain in the area along the Front Range, with highs in the upper 60s and 50s in the mountains.

Come Friday though, you better be ready to pull out those sweaters before heading out to work because cooler weather will settle in thanks to a weak cold front that will move across the plains late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The high on Friday is forecast to be in the upper 50s or low 60s, and National Weather Service officials say a few light showers across the far northeast plains are possible. For us here in the metro though, that’ll mean plenty of sunshine, however, as this is a dry system, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

A warming trend returns for the weekend, bringing temperatures to around seasonable normal, according to weather service officials.

“The dry and mild pattern looks to continue through at least Tuesday of next week with rising temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80 across lower elevations,” they said.

