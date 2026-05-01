Fake court summons text scam draws hundreds to Denver district court

DENVER — A scam text message posing as an official court summons is circulating across Colorado and the nation, prompting warnings from law enforcement and drawing hundreds of confused residents to a Denver district court.

Denver7 On Thursday, Denver7's Colin Riley received the scam text 4 times, from 4 different numbers.

The fraudulent message claims recipients have violated multiple traffic laws and urges them to scan a QR code or appear in court. Court officials, Denver police and Colorado State Patrol have all posted warnings on social media reminding the public that courts will never send a QR code by text or demand payment for a missed traffic violation.

Within minutes of arriving at Denver District Court on Friday morning, Denver7's Colin Riley found multiple people who had received the same fake summons on their phones.

Denver7 Denver residents Kenny Teitsort and Raelynn Kilgore were skeptical of the scam text but still showed up to district court to get answers.

"Yeah, I got a text message on my phone yesterday morning, actually," Denver resident Raelynn Kilgore said.

A flyer posted on the courthouse door warned visitors the message is a scam. Security guards inside told Denver7 that within two hours of being open, 200 people had come through the doors asking about it.

Mark Fetterhoff with AARP said the organization has been flooded with reports about the scam.

"This text message looks very official. It looks like something that might be coming from, as a court document," Fetterhoff said.

Denver7 Mark Fetterhoff with AARP said they've been flooded with reports about the scam.

"Essentially, they're trying to just get you to solve the problem quickly and move on, but all they're really trying to do is gather your personal information and your payment information so they can use it for something else," Fetterhoff said.

The people we spoke with did not pay or scan the QR code, but the message was convincing enough to bring them downtown.

"So we showed up this morning, and we hassled to get the kids to school and everything else, and then we make it here, and they tell us that it's a scam," Denver resident Kenny Tietsort said.

"I first thought it was a joke ... but then when I found out it was scam, I was like, alright, it's a scam. Don't have to pay money," Tietsort said.

Denver County Court says anyone who receives a suspicious text should report it to their local police department and notify the Colorado Attorney General's Office. You can also report the text message as spam or forward it to the Federal Trade Commission. Long-press the spam text, select forward, and send it to 7726.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.