Boulder's Fairview High School, Southern Hills Middle School on lockdown due to armed man in area

BOULDER, Colo. — Fairview High School and Southern Hills Middle School in Boulder are both on lockdown, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued, as police investigate a report of an armed man nearby.

The Boulder Police Department first posted about this on social media at 11:06 on Thursday, later adding that a shelter-in-place order has been issued for a half mile around the schools.

As off 11:27 a.m., authorities said they have not yet found any suspects or confirmed the initial report.

Police said they have responded to the scene. An armed man was reportedly close to the high school, which is next to the middle school off Greenbriar Boulevard.



Both schools are currently on lockdown, which means all classroom doors are secured, lights are off and students are quiet inside.

Greenbriar Boulevard is closed between Gillaspie Drive and S. Broadway. This stretch runs alongside the south and east sides of the high school.

Google Maps This map shows the closure in front of the high school and middle school. Authorities are in the area and investigating a report of an armed man near the schools.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.