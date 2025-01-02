Fairmount Fire officially merges into Arvada Fire Protection District

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Fairmount Fire Protection District, which covered a large part of unincorporated Jefferson County east of Golden, is now officially part of the Arvada Fire Protection District.

Fairmount Fire Board President Jack Major says that over the years, the smaller district has faced increasing operational challenges. At the same time, it would often rely on and work with the larger Arvada District.

"Our departments work and mirror each other very well, and it really made sense for us to look at combining forces," said Major.

After voter approval in November, the departments were ready to hit the ground running on January 1.

"It'll be a smooth transition. It definitely helps that we have spent the last year working together and meshing all of our response plans," said Arvada Fire District Chief Jamie Denison. "We've already blended all the crews. We have what were Fairmount employees, now Arvada employees, on Arvada rigs, and Arvada firefighters on Fairmount rigs."

Arvada Fire will now cover more than 165,000 residents in Jefferson County. The merger, with more resources now available, will lead to a significant drop in response times.

"The faster that you can get emergency personnel and people seen for life-threatening injuries, the better chances you have for a successful outcome," said Denison.

A major upgrade for those living in the former Fairmount district is having a 24/7 ambulance presence.

Officials say the merger will now better help the same community that helped them make the merger possible.

"A 70% vote pass rate on a tax increase is significant," said Denison. "To see the community support the direction that we're going and to help both departments continue to grow and improve as one."