Extreme weather puts stress on trees. What to look for in your yard

The recent rain may not protect your trees from the high heat. In fact, it can be dangerous.

Davey Tree, a tree service company in the Denver metro, says even though everything looks green, they're staying busy.

“We're seeing a lot of trees that flushed out almost too much and now they're just getting a bunch of dead branches, just due to the fact that all the Sun is pretty much just yanking all of the water right out of the tree,” said Sean Hoes with Davey Tree in Denver.

The erratic thunderstorms, hail and flooding followed by extreme heat can stress trees.

Hoes says homeowners should look for signs of trouble like decay, cracks, discolored leaves and root rot.

“We have such poor soils all throughout this area that [the water] will go down and kind of start oversaturating the roots and start actually writing them down and causing not much structure there. And then they can just die out at that point and fall down,” Hoes said.

Sustaining a tree is always going to be cheaper than replacing it. Proper watering, trimming and health maintenance can save you thousands in the long run.