'Extended closure' expected after crash involving motorcyclist along Colorado Boulevard in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist at Colorado Boulevard and E. 115th Avenue, and the intersection will be shut down for an extended period of time.

The Thornton Police Department posted about the crash on social media at 1:54 p.m.

The department said the closure impacts both directions of Colorado Boulevard between Woodglen Boulevard and E. 112th Avenue, just northeast of Carpenter Park.

Thornton Police Department via Google Maps

Thornton police recommend using Madison Street to the west and Birch Drive to the east to get around the crash, as lined in green in the map above. The red shows where the road is closed.

"This will be an extended closure," police said.

No details about the crash were immediately available.