Expunge Colorado to host fundraiser to help with pro bono record sealing work

DENVER – On Wednesday, Expunge Colorado a non-profit that provides pro bono legal services for record sealing is hosting a fundraiser with a goal of securing more funding to expand its reach.

“We are dedicated to education, advocacy and pro bono legal services for record sealing. And we're women BIPOC-led. We have been hosting free record sealing clinics here in Denver since 2018,” Melanie Rose Rodgers, Expunge Colorado Executive Director and Co-Founder said.

Rodgers said the organization helps Coloradans facing barriers due to previous cannabis convictions, low level misdemeanors, and petty thefts.

“What we do is the petition based record sealing process, and then there's the automated process through the Colorado Clean Slate law, which we helped pass in 2022 that was also just newly implemented last June of 2024. So it's, it's pretty complex to navigate, but we do have an overview on our website that kind of talks about the eligibility, but for both pathways and the difference really between them,” Rodgers said. “For the automated process, there is a longer wait time. And so, for a misdemeanor, a low level offense, your record could be eligible to be sealed, let's say three to seven years. But sometimes, with the automated process, it could take 10 years, and that's where a lot of people don't have 10 years to wait to enter the job force, provide for their families, to provide for you know themselves.”

Rodgers said sealing a record can change someone’s life.

“You can't expunge an adult criminal record. You can only seal it from public view. And why that's important is because it removes these barriers to obtaining jobs, gainful employment, Section Eight, housing, housing in general, financial aid opportunities,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said a lot of Expunge Colorado’s legal work is funded through grassroots fundraising.

“We're so grateful for the grants that we are have been able to get in the past, and also funding from corporate donors, individual donors…thanks to donors, were able to provide pro bono record sealing legal services, which is huge if you think of why record sealing is a bit inaccessible for folks that can't afford a lawyer,” Rodgers said. “People have been quoted $5,000 to seal one record, and with us, we provide free consultation. Someone might not know if they're eligible for record sealing within the law. And then we have volunteer attorneys that volunteer their time on a Saturday, and they actually go through the records.”

Rodgers said the fundraising event called Serving Up Justice will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Ace, Eat, Serve in Denver.

For ticket information click here.