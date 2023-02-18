Watch Now
Explaining the science behind those strange clouds spotted over Colorado

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson explains the science behind the crazy clouds that filled the northern Colorado sky Friday – known as lenticular clouds.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 13:25:50-05

DENVER — What were those strange cloud formations seen over Colorado Friday?

Several photos showing the lens-shaped clouds posted by users on our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group have garnered a lot of attention.

They're called lenticular clouds and are caused by the winds coming over the mountains.

"Cool looking lenticular clouds over Longs Peak on this morning's sunrise hike. 02-18-23, f/5.6, 1/640, ISO-400, 24 mm, Lumix g9."

Those winds get turbulent as they go over the mountain peaks, creating a swirling effect and lenticular cloud formations.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson goes in-depth in the video below:

Crazy clouds over Colorado: The science, explained

