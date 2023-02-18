Explaining the science behind those strange clouds spotted over Colorado

DENVER — What were those strange cloud formations seen over Colorado Friday?
Several photos showing the lens-shaped clouds posted by users on our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group have garnered a lot of attention.
They're called lenticular clouds and are caused by the winds coming over the mountains.
Those winds get turbulent as they go over the mountain peaks, creating a swirling effect and lenticular cloud formations.
Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson goes in-depth in the video below:
Crazy clouds over Colorado: The science, explained
