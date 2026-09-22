Experts warn travelers to expect higher flight prices for the holiday season

Rising jet fuel costs are pushing airfares higher, and industry experts who usually encourage waiting to buy plane tickets for the holiday season 30 to 60 days before departure are now saying the opposite.

According to the Points Guy, average airfares are running $100 higher than last year, and are likely to keep climbing.

“Year over year, as of August, airline fares are up around 24% for Thanksgiving. We're thinking they're going to be around 15% more expensive than last year. Christmas will also be around 15% more expensive. New Year's probably that 15 to 20% range. Prices are more expensive. Plus, we are now dealing with this fuel shock at this point in the year when prices typically fall,” Skyler McKinley AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs, said.

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McKinley said his best advice is to book airfare as soon as possible.

“Book now if you find a fare you can live with. Now is the time to book for Thanksgiving. There's not going to be a dip that we see around Halloween for those Thanksgiving airfares. For Christmas, buy by Halloween at the latest. Sooner is going to be better this year," McKinley said.

McKinley also suggests buying a flexible plane ticket, especially for those who unsure about exact travel dates now. McKinley said flexible tickets will allow for changing a flight without having to pay heavy fines or fees.