Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing

FILE - This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn. Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Lane has been ordered to report to a low-security federal camp in a Denver suburb on Aug 30, according to a court order filed Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 9:43 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 23:43:57-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado in two weeks.

A court order filed Tuesday says Lane must report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in the Denver suburb of Littleton at 11 a.m. on Aug. 30.

While U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had recommended that the Bureau of Prisons send Lane to the low-security prison camp in Duluth, which is closer to his home, the bureau makes the final decisions.

