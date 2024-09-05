DENVER — Eviction filings in Denver are at an all-time high. A new report shows 1,641 eviction filings in August 2024, the second highest since 2019.

The highest number of eviction filings was earlier this year, in April 2024, with a total of 1,670.

That is something Zach Neumann, co-founder of the Community Economic Defense Project, works to fight every single day.

"I mean, the numbers are appalling," Neumann said. "This year is literally the worst year we have ever had in terms of eviction filings. This problem just keeps getting worse and worse and worse, and there don't seem to be any answers."

At the Community Economic Defense Project, Neumann helps those who are facing eviction — directly. He said the whole experience can be confusing for many.

"The eviction process begins with the placement of a notice or demand on your door. This basically says, 'Hey, you've got 10 days to either pay the rent or to move out," he said. "Most families we work with move out... When they receive this notice, they say, 'This is scary. I don't have the money to pay the rent. I'm just going to move and either, you know, figure this out by living with family,' or they enter homelessness."

Neumann told Denver7 the lawyers on his team go directly to court to help those facing eviction filings. He said on Tuesday, there were more than 200 Denver households that had an eviction filing return date in court.

Eviction filings in Denver continue increasing, worrying organizations trying to help

"Our community has gotten really unaffordable, and we see that most prominently in these appalling eviction numbers," he said.

It's a similar story for those at other organizations trying to help people facing eviction.

"In the last month, we had over 6,600 calls, folks from across the state, really struggling, trying to find their footing, trying to dig out of that hole, and reaching out, hoping that we might be able to help," said Patrick Noonan, program director for Colorado Housing Connects.

Both Neumann and Noonan said they're working to help the most vulnerable every day.

"People facing eviction are scared," Noonan said.

The Community Economic Defense Project offers emergency rental assistance, legal aid and even resource connections.

Neumann and Noonan said they hope even more aid becomes available soon.