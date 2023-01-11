Evergreen’s historic El Rancho restaurant and brewery could reopen this week

New year, new concept – that’s the expectation at El Rancho Colorado, which plans to make its re-debut soon in Evergreen.

Exactly how soon is yet to be determined as the business awaits its liquor license from Jefferson County. But everything aside from that official piece of paperwork is ready to go, said Jacqueline Bonanno, creative director of Denver-based Bonanno Concepts, which now operates the space.

El Rancho’s reopening is among the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, given it’s been a fixture of the Evergreen community since 1948. The property shuttered last August when creditors foreclosed on the business amid an ownership dispute.

In November, new owners purchased the iconic locale, which has its own exit off of I-70, and enlisted Chef Frank Bonanno to reimagine the menu. Bonanno has created some of Denver’s best-known restaurants over the past 20-plus years, including Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco and Denver Milk Market.

